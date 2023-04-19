Konoz means the Box of Jewels in Arabic. Credit: apriltan18 from Pixabay.

UK-based architecture company Benoy has revealed the design for Konoz, an entertainment city in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reported Trade Arabia.

This project is developed by Saudi Arabia-based Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company, with an investment of SR7bn ($1.86bn).

Konoz will feature an entertainment city with a hotel and residential, commercial, F&B and retail buildings.

Along with the commercial spaces, the Konoz project will feature 15,000m² of green spaces and a parking area that can hold up to 5,500 vehicles.

It will also feature a commercial centre spanning across 120,000m² while the hotel will have 250 guestrooms.

The serviced residential space will have 120 apartment units and an additional apartment complex, which will have 700 apartment units.

The project will also feature 50,000m² of commercial office space.

Benoy EMEA head Jamie Webb said: “Our design concept centres around creating an attractive, walkable district and neighbourhood, where people would be able to enjoy a variety of culture and leisure activities. Bringing together cues from contemporary and historic Riyadh, with four key districts reflecting the different experiences of Riyadh.

“It will also align with the newly developed Riyadh Metro System as a part of wider transport-oriented development for the city.”

Benoy has collaborated with its sister wayfinding, landscape architecture, and commercial consultancy firms as part of the project development.