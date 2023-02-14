Belmont Village Senior Living has over two-decades-long experience of building communities in the Bay Area for seniors and their families. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay.

Belmont Village Senior Living, in partnership with Sunset Development, has broken ground on its fifth Bay Area project in the city of San Ramon of North California, US.

The luxury senior living community, called Belmont Village San Ramon, is expected to open its doors by Fall 2024 within the Bishop Ranch, a 600-acre neighbourhood that is owned and developed by Sunset Development.

Belmont Village Senior Living has over two-decades-long experience building communities in the Bay Area for seniors and their families, and the new project will add to its footprint of Northern California projects, including Belmont Village Albany, Sunnyvale, San Jose, and Los Gatos.

Situated at 6151 Bollinger Canyon Road, Belmont Village San Ramon is the 16th Belmont Village Senior Living community in California.

Belmont Village San Ramon will be just steps away from City Center Bishop Ranch, an entertainment destination that will host art and music events and a farmers’ market at the centre of the Bishop Ranch community.

Belmont CEO and founder Patricia Will said: “We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Bay Area for ageing adults in San Ramon.

“At Belmont Village, we believe that living a long, healthy, and full life is a blessing and caring for the ageing is a gift.”

The new senior living community will feature a 175,320 gross-square-foot structure with important amenities such as a heated saltwater pool and farm-to-table gardening areas.

Due to the indoor/outdoor flexibility, residents can bask in the weather while enjoying al fresco dining, outdoor yoga, lawn and group fitness space.

It will also serve as a pet-friendly community with a dog park for pet-owning residents to socialise.

Sunset Development Company president and CEO Alexander Mehran Jr said: “Bringing Belmont Village to Bishop Ranch is a pivotal step in the goal of continuing to build our neighbourhood elements with a range of options for people of all ages.

“By adding a diverse blend of residential offerings in San Ramon, this partnership will undoubtedly further elevate the community.”

Following completion, this project will include 177 apartments consisting of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences for independent living, assisted living, and Belmont Villages’ Memory Care.

Furthermore, the project will provide residents with amenities, such as concierge and transportation services, valet parking, on-site physiotherapy and fitness centre, an art studio, screening room, club lounge, full-service salon and spa, personal wine storage and multiple dining venues.

CBRE National Senior Housing handled the project’s construction financing.

The project’s development is in collaboration with Belmont Village Senior Living’s longtime partners W.E. O’Neil Construction and HKIT Architects, right from its location, architecture, and design.