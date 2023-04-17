Construction is set to begin next month and will last about two years. Credit: Paul Kapischka on Unsplash

Construction company Bellway has received planning approval to construct 80 flats and 39 houses on a brownfield site in Scotland.

Located next to Laymoor Avenue and King’s Inch Road, the proposed project will include a mix of detached, semi-detached, and terraced residences.

The site at Braehead spans 5.8 acres. George Buchanan Architects have designed the residential units.

The location is surrounded by Braehead Shopping Centre parking lots, a residential development, and the Howden factory.

The proposed development received planning approval from council members in November, which is subject to a Section 75 agreement.

A statement by the developer read: “Bellway is looking forward to starting construction work in Renfrew in May, which will deliver 119 new homes to the area, comprising 18 four-bedroom, nine three-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom houses and 76 two-bedroom flats and four one-bedroom flats.

“Of the 80 flatted properties, 32 flats will be brought to the market with a 15% discount to market value in line with Renfrewshire Council’s requirements for the provision of affordable housing.

“This development will complement our ongoing development on King’s Inch Road, Braehead, which comprises 136 family homes and 112 flatted dwellings.”

Construction is set to begin next month and will last about two years. It is planned to be completed in 2025.