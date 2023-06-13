Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with its first occupancy expected sometime in 2025. Credit: Beechwood Homes/Business Wire.

Beechwood Organization division Beechwood Carolinas has revealed plans for a new mixed-use development called ‘South Creek by Beechwood’ in the town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, US.

The project received approval from Chapel Hill on 7 June and is set to be the largest mixed-use community in Chapel Hill in more than two decades.

Beechwood will now enter the land development stage of the project.

The development will offer a range of housing options, including apartments, condominiums, and townhomes.

Spanning 43 acres along the 15-501 corridor of the development, the development will feature 815 homes and 21,000ft² to 52,000ft² of commercial and retail space.

According to the company, 15% of the for-sale homes will be designated as affordable housing, making it collectively the largest number of affordable for-sale and rental residences in recent development in Chapel Hill.

The development will also feature a streetscape, outdoor dining areas, and site-specific public art.

The project will prioritise sustainability with electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle parking, and convenient access to the Bus Rapid Transit system.

Beechwood has signed up with FMK Architects and Legion Land & Development for the project.

Beechwood Organization head Steven Dubb said: “We are proud to become a part of the town of Chapel Hill. South Creek will be one of the finest mixed-use communities Beechwood has ever created, applying our deep experience and best practices gained in our 35 years of developing world-class communities.

“South Creek will be an urban living experience that embraces the unique and diverse community of Chapel Hill. Our vision is to enhance the quality of life for current and future residents with new homes, new shops and new open space for community gathering in a destination all can enjoy and be proud of.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with first occupancy expected in the following year.