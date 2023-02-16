The new hospital’s main construction is scheduled to begin in 2025. Credit: BAM.

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has appointed construction firm Bam as its principal supply chain partner to build a new Women and Children’s Hospital in Truro, UK.

This £290m project will replace the existing Princess Alexandra Wing of Royal Cornwall Hospital.

The new 24,500m² hospital will house maternity services, neonatal and paediatric care, obstetrics, and gynaecology services.

Currently, the Women and Children’s Hospital programme is at the outline business case stage. Following a technical assurance review process, this programme was recommended to the Treasury for next-stage approval as the project costs increased from £100m due to changes in its scope.

In the next few weeks, the result of this recommendation is expected.

Bam is now commencing a two-year programme of enabling work that will begin with the demolition of six dilapidated houses to make space for a works compound.

In addition, the work for the relocation of patient and visitor parking is underway.

The enabling works for the new facility will continue into 2024 and 2025.

There will be a provision for a new pathology building and the relocation of cardiac and pharmacy services to create space for the new building.

The new hospital’s main construction work is scheduled to begin in 2025, with completion anticipated in 2028.

The Women and Children’s Hospital comes under the government’s new hospital programme, which aims to build 48 new hospitals throughout England by the end of this decade.

Bam Construct UK construction director for the western region Graham Kingdon said: “Bam will be working not just inside the hospital environment but also with the local communities in Cornwall to do our best to leave a positive community legacy, as well as an outstanding new hospital.”