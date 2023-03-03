The cycle/footbridge project comes after £9m in government funding from the Transforming Cities programme. Credit: David Mark / Pixabay.

UK-based infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has been selected as the principal contractor to build a bridge across the River Trent in Nottingham, UK.

The £9m cycle/footbridge will connect the Lady Bay area with the Trent Basin waterside housing estate on the north side of the river, closer to Nottingham city centre.

This bridge claims to be the first crossing of the River Trent in the city for 65 years.

Pick Everard, which is operating as part of the Perfect Circle’s collaboration, has been hired as a project management and quantity surveyor.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed via SCAPE’s Civil Engineering Framework, while Pick Everard has been engaged through SCAPE Consultancy Framework.

Pick Everard national director Matt Hall said: “The formal appointment of our consultancy team and Balfour Beatty as the principal contractor is a significant milestone for Nottingham City Council. This is a flagship project for the city, and the available social and transport benefits available must be presented in a clear way as stakeholder engagement continues.”

Prior to submitting a planning application by the summer, feasibility studies have been finished, in addition to choosing a location for the proposed bridge.

Nottingham city councillor and portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks Audra Wynter said: “It’s great to see that we’ve now appointed the project team of Pick Everard and Balfour Beatty to deliver the first new crossing over the River Trent in 65 years.”

Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Simon Robinson said: “The bridge will create further links between Rushcliffe and the city, providing the opportunity for improved access, and a sustainable alternative to dependency on car use, to employment and recreational opportunities on both sides of the river.

“Subject to an independent planning process for its construction on the Rushcliffe banks of the Trent, we are pleased to hear partners have been appointed, and we are supportive of its creation.”