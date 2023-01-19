The campus will be able to accommodate about 4,500 school pupils and college students. Credit: Balfour Beatty.

Balfour Beatty has secured around £90m contract from Fife College to provide design and construction services for a new learning campus in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Under the contract terms, Balfour Beatty will deliver three interlinking buildings spanning over 20,000m², which will feature teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients.

Balfour Beatty has also committed to appointing 50% of its workforce from the local, surrounding area.

Following completion, the campus will be able to accommodate about 4,500 school pupils and college students from Fife College, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School.

Balfour Beatty regional business in Scotland managing director Hector MacAulay said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to design and construct the new Fife College campus in Dunfermline, a testament to our significant experience and expertise in delivering further education projects in Scotland.

“Throughout, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to positively impacting local communities and stimulating economic growth, providing numerous employment opportunities for local people and work experience placements for students.”

The main construction is slated to begin later this month.

During the peak construction phase, Balfour Beatty will employ around 400 people.