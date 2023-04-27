Riviera is Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community. Credit: ©2023 Azizi Developments.

UAE-based Azizi Developments has entered a collaboration with German-based formwork and scaffolding systems manufacturer PERI for its Beachfront I project.

Located within Riviera waterfront development at MBR City, Azizi’s flagship project features three 14-storey beachfront towers with 439 units in total.

They include a selection of 252 studios, 84 one-to-two-bedroom apartments, 19 retail outlets and a selection of food and drink spaces.

Each building will feature access to a beach, swimming pools, landscaped areas, gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, as well as yoga spaces.

The buildings are located on the shores of Azizi’s swimmable crystal lagoon.

The community will also offer amenities such as basketball and tennis courts, along with a jogging and cycling track.

Peri was established in 1969 in Weißenhorn, Germany, and has been a provider of formwork and scaffolding technology for 50 years.

Azizi CEO Farhad Azizi said: “Working with Peri to source formwork and scaffolding systems for our Beachfront I project in Riviera excites us, not only due to them being undisputed market leaders but also with them being a family-run business that fully understands the importance of putting customer satisfaction at the forefront of their operations, just like us.”

Riviera is Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community. It includes four phases with phase one now at 99% completion. The remaining phases are at 98%, 92% and 27% completion stages, respectively.