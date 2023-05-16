The facility is hoped to further expand Azbil’s reach in Asian markets. Credit: Yakov Oskanov via Shutterstock.

Japan-based building and industrial company Azbil Corporation has announced its plans to construct a new manufacturing building in Chonburi, Thailand, to bolster its global production system.

The factory will be built at the location of Azbil Production, which is a subsidiary in Thailand.

Since its establishment in 2013, Azbil Production has worked to bolster its manufacturing technology and expand the range of items it manufactures.

The company develops a wide range of products, including industrial temperature controllers, HVAC controllers, as well as several types of sensors.

It also has a crucial role as a production and direct shipping base for products intended for south-east Asian and East Asian countries.

The new building will bolster the company’s production capacity and the range of items it manufactures to meet an expected rise in demand as Azbil Group’s overseas business expands.

The three-storey facility will also meet the needs of the group’s overseas customers for several products that need advanced production technology, such as electromagnetic flowmeters and differential pressure transmitters for use in the industrial market.

With a building area of 6,069m², the facility is being built with an investment of Y1.5bn and will be completed by 2024.

Azbil Group added its first overseas production in 1994 at Azbil Control Instruments (Dalian) in China, before adding Azbil Production to expand its overseas production capacity.

Azbil’s overseas production ratio has grown since 2010 and is expected to touch the mid-30% range in another two years.