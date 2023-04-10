The facility in Ayrshire is slated to reopen in summer next year. Credit: ThingOnASpring/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

UK-based healthcare firm Ayrshire Hospice has broken ground on its £17m building redevelopment project, marking the commencement of construction works.

Officials of NHS Ayrshire & Arran, Ayrshire Hospice chief executive Tracy Flyn attended the ground-breaking ceremony.

South Ayrshire Council provost Iain Campbell and chief executive Eileen Howat, East Ayrshire Council Health and Social Care Partnership director Craig McArthur, and North Ayrshire Council executive director (Place) Russell McCutcheon also attended the milestone ceremony.

Tracy Flyn said: “This is a historic milestone for the Ayrshire Hospice and, as a team, we are so excited to start building our new hospice which will be a centre of excellence for palliative and end of life care for the people of Ayrshire and Arran, right here in Racecourse Road.”

McLaughlin & Harvey is the main contractor on the project.

In December last year, the contractor started site clearance and demolition works for the new facility.

The project is slated to reopen in the summer of next year.

McLaughlin & Harvey operations director John McClintock said: “McLaughlin & Harvey is delighted to have marked the first official milestone of our Ayrshire Hospice project.

“We bring with us a wealth of previous healthcare experience and look forward to undertaking the substructure and structural works on this meaningful project in the coming weeks.”