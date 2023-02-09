Upon its completion, the project will serve as 147 MWdc / 110 MWac resource for Texas’ energy grid. Credit: Photo by American Public Power Association / Unsplash.

US-based low-cost clean energy company Avantus has broken ground on Galloway 2 Solar Project in Concho County, Texas, US.

The project is expected to generate over $18m in local property taxes, supporting key local services including public safety, healthcare, and education.

The Paint Rock School District, which is located five miles away from the solar project, will directly benefit from more than half of these funds.

Galloway 2 project will create around 250 peak construction employees.

Upon its completion, the project will serve as 147 MWdc/110 MWac resource for Texas’ energy grid.

Furthermore, it will generate sufficient low-cost clean electricity for 60,000 people in Texas.

Avantus founder and CEO Dr Tom Buttgenbach said: “Texas leads the nation in energy production, so it’s no surprise the Lone Star State is leading the charge in building out massive amounts of clean energy.

“Today, solar is not only one of the lowest cost forms of electricity generation but also one of the fastest growing workforces in America. Here in Texas, we are creating lifelong careers in clean energy that can sustain generations to come.

“Avantus is committed to helping Texas reach its potential by bringing in more projects like Galloway 2 to provide low-cost, reliable energy, high-quality jobs, and incredible benefits to local communities like Paint Rock and Concho County.”

The project is slated to complete and become operational before the end of the year.

Paint Rock Mayor Francis Maupin said: “Galloway 2 has been such a great addition to our local economy here in Paint Rock.

“Our town is busier than ever, and the tax revenue will help create real benefits for our school and community for years to come.”

Most of the project’s electricity is allocated to BASF Corporation, which is buying renewable energy to meet the demand at its Freeport, Texas, site.

Allianz Capital Partners owns the Galloway 2 project, with Avantus holding a minor equity stake. RES is delivering engineering, procurement and construction services for the project.

Galloway 2 is Avantus’ second utility-scale project in Paint Rock.