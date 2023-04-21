Production of airbag cushions is set to start in 2025. Credit: Autoliv/Cision.

Sweden-based automotive safety systems manufacturer Autoliv is investing in a new airbag cushion and fabric plant in Vietnam.

The plans to build a new textile facility will help the company fulfil the future production requirement for airbags in the Asian market and meet customer demand.

In 2022, Autoliv recorded sales of $8.8bn.

Located in Vietnam’s northern region, the new plant will be constructed in Amata City Ha Long Industrial Park. It represents the company’s first investment in the country.

The facility will leverage Manufacturing 4.0 concepts and incorporate new technologies into the operations, thereby demonstrating the manufacturing capabilities of the company.

The site will cover a land area of approximately 90,000m².

Once entirely operational, the facility will create employment opportunities for up to 2,000 people.

Autoliv Asia president Colin Naughton said: “I am excited to open our first Autoliv facility in Vietnam. We continuously look for ways to improve our footprint and reduce our costs structurally, and the new plant will complement our existing footprint in South-East Asia.

“With the significant growth in demand for our restraint system products in Asia, Autoliv Vietnam will play an increasingly important role in meeting our customer demands.”

According to the company, airbag cushion production is set to start by the end of 2025. The efforts will support Autoliv’s airbag module assembly facilities in Asia.