Autodesk, a provider of engineering, 3D design, entertainment software and services, has launched the initial capabilities of its platform Forma.

Forma is Autodesk’s architecture, engineering, construction, and operations industry cloud software. It brings together software, processes, and teams to deliver better construction projects.

Users can quickly assess design options and enhance or refine their design with the desired qualities.

It also helps architecture companies realise productivity gains, meet client demands and drive business growth via more bid wins.

Forma’s first set of capabilities includes contextual modelling, conceptual design capabilities, automation, machine learning and Revit add-in.

These capabilities are focused on early-stage planning and design processes coupled with automation and AI-powered insights.

Autodesk Architecture, Engineering and Construction Design Solutions executive vice-president Amy Bunszel said: “Forma gives architecture professionals the agility to work iteratively rather than sequentially between planning and detailed design, supercharging what they can accomplish.

“From rapidly evaluating a large set of factors – from sun and wind to noise and operational energy – to offloading computational tasks to the cloud and connecting with Revit, Forma unlocks great value for our customers.”

The company will keep adding new features and capabilities to the platform in the future.

Autodesk has added Forma to its AEC Collection for existing subscribers.

Bunszel added: “I’m excited for the future as we continue to build out Forma, reimagining BIM to focus on achieving outcomes instead of modelling, and connecting data, teams, and workflows across the entire project lifecycle.”