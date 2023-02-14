For the Port of Lowestoft project, Mace will provide contract administration, cost management and scheduling services. Credit: Mace Group.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has appointed Mace, a construction and consultancy company, for many major projects.

The construction firm has been appointed by ABP via its Group Professional Services Framework.

It will offer various services, including project management, cost and commercial advisory, project support and site supervision.

The consultancy unit of Mace secured work on several professional services contracts for schemes across ABP, including at the ports of Southampton, Lowestoft, Immingham, and Plymouth, besides an additional project in Newport in Wales.

For the Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro (roll-on roll-off) terminal project in North East Lincolnshire that involves the construction of a new Ro-Ro facility on the eastern side of the port, Mace will offer contract administration, cost management and scheduling services.

Once the terminal project work completes in 2025, it will raise capacity between the UK’s east coast and continental Europe, prominently for the freight market.

Mace will provide project management, scheduling, cost management, contract administration and site supervision services for the Port of Southampton project that involves the expansion of the current container-to-rail facility in the Western Docks.

For the Port of Lowestoft project involving the redevelopment of its Outer Harbour, Mace will provide contract administration, cost management and scheduling services.

Furthermore, for the Millbay Ferry terminal project in Plymouth involving the delivery of a RIBA Stage 3 developed design for the terminal facilities, Mace will offer contract administration, cost management and scheduling services for the new facilities.

Mace director for transportation Sean Gray said: “It’s been an exciting time for our ports team, with these latest wins marking a sizeable expansion in our portfolio. Our team will combine their practical delivery experience in the transportation sector with localised knowledge to provide fresh thinking to deliver the projects successfully. We are looking forward to playing our part in delivering these projects, which will leave a lasting positive legacy for their users and wider communities.”

ABP group head of contracts and cost management Sahir Rahim said: “As the UK’s leading port owner and operator with 21 ports around Britain, the Group Professional Services Framework was procured to strengthen ABP’s ability to deliver our core business as well as our strategic plan. This drives our mission to support our customers in ‘Keeping Britain Trading’.

“Building long-term collaborative relationships with our Consultants through the Group Professional Services Framework is vital to support ABP’s core teams across a portfolio of varied project development and delivery opportunities. This Framework is critical to enable us to achieve our strategic growth objectives whilst improving ABP’s project management and technical capability, focusing on safety in everything we do, being considerate to the environment and sensitive in our development within our regions.”

Last month, Mace was appointed by BauMont Real Estate Capital and YardNine to deliver Edenica, an office and retail project in London, UK.