The project was designed by Japan-based architecture business Tadao Ando. Credit: Arada Developments.

Italy-based luxury company Armani Group has announced a new collaboration between Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and United Arab Emirates-based property developer Arada for the Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The partnership will focus on the design of the development’s residential apartments, common areas and amenities.

Japanese architect company Tadao Ando designed the property.

Tadao Ando Architects & Associates founder Tadao Ando said: “Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah will be a special place where residents and visitors will experience art and architecture coming together as a synthesis of the shared passions of Giorgio Armani and I.

“The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interiors and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence.”

Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah will feature several types of residences comprising a limited number of penthouses and amenities.

According to Arada, sales will begin in the second half of this year, with the entire project expected to finish by the end of 2026.

Armani Group chair and CEO Giorgio Armani said: “I am delighted to renew our collaboration with Tadao Ando, with whom the Armani Group has a long association, dating back to the design of Armani/Teatro in Milan in 2001. I believe that this new partnership with Arada and Tadao Ando will also result in an exceptional and magnificent place in which to live.”