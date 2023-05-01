Construction was set to begin last month and will complete in summer 2025. Credit: ©Veidekke/Cision.

Botkyrka Municipality in Sweden has awarded a design and build contract to construction company Veidekke‘s subsidiary Arcona.

Arcona will construct a new school and sports facility in Hallunda outside Stockholm.

The project, valued at Skr533m ($51.7m), will cover a total area of 13,500m2.

Arcona project manager Niklas Widell said: “We are very pleased that Botkyrka Municipality has entrusted us with the construction of a new school for our children and youth.

“We can’t wait to start creating a good environment for students as well as sports clubs and other associations.”

The new Eleonoraskolan school will consist of two separate buildings, which will be joined by a canopy.

It will accommodate 915 students from pre-school to ninth grade.

The school includes a technical building and a separate sports building, which will be used to host school and club sports activities, including a youth club.

The existing school from the 1970s will be demolished before the new one can be built, excluding its two operational emergency shelters.

The contract has been registered by the company for the second quarter this year.

Eleonoraskolan project manager Robin Andersson said: “We are excited to finally start construction of this project, which is part of a major school initiative in the Hallunda-Norsborg district by Botkyrka Municipality.

“We think the school will provide an amazing study and working environment and contribute to the positive development of the entire district.”

Construction was supposed to begin last month and is set to complete in summer 2025.