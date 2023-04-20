This facility is expected to open in early 2024. Credit: Arcadia Cold/PRNewswire.

Third-party logistics (3PL) provider Arcadia Cold has broken ground on its fifth cold storage facility in Jacksonville, US.

The ground-breaking ceremony was hosted by the project general contractor Primus Builders, in collaboration with Saxum Real Estate and local officials.

The ceremony included speakers such as Saxum Real Estate principal Kieran Flanagan, Primus Builders president Matt Hirsch, JAXUSA Partnership director John Freeman, and Jacksonville Port Authority director Rick Schiappacasse.

The 216,297ft² facility will add 30,254 pallet positions with blast-freezing capability.

Situated ten minutes from the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT), this Jacksonville cold storage will be Arcadia’s first facility to concentrate on port-based handling services.

Arcadia has announced five cold storage facilities in the last year, with locations in Burleson, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Hazleton, Pennsylvania, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Arcadia Cold CEO and president Chris Hughes said: “We’re excited to break ground on our new Jacksonville facility and continue expanding our footprint in the cold storage industry. This new facility will allow us to better serve our customers and provide much-needed pallet space in the region.”

This facility is expected to open in early 2024. It will support food firms in delivering their goods ‘from port to plate’.