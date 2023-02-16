Rendering of The Marshall St Louis. Credit: Aptitude Development / PRNewswire.

US-based real estate firm Aptitude Development is set to build The Marshall St Louis, a 508-bed student housing project across St Louis University in Missouri, US.

Since the inception of Aptitude in 2014, the Marshall St Louis will be the company’s tenth ground-up development as well as the seventh iteration under its Marshall brand.

Construction of The Marshall St Louis is expected to commence this spring and is slated for completion in fall 2025.

It will feature two-storey five-bedroom townhouses on its top floors.

Furthermore, the property will provide amenities such as a hot tub, gym, gaming lounge, shared and individual study lounges, café, and fire pits.

Aptitude Development founder and chief snow shoveler Jared Hutter said: “We are excited to expand our brand and bring this exciting project to the St Louis University market. SLU has seen strong growth in its enrollment and the supply of quality off-campus student housing has not kept pace.

“The proximity to campus and to the adjacent City Foundry development make this an incredible opportunity for both Aptitude and ultimately the students who will live there.

“The Marshall St Louis is the next of a great lineup of projects we plan to build in the coming years.”

The City Foundry is a mixed-use community featuring office space, restaurants, retail, and apartment units, benefiting the SLU area and the adjacent Cortex Innovation District.

St Louis University has over 13,000 students and more than 15 graduate and undergraduate programmes.