The construction of the project will begin in the second quarter of this year. Credit: Aldar Properties.

Aldar Properties, along with Diamond Developers, has launched a sustainability-centric community in Abu Dhabi, UAE, called The Sustainable City – Yas Island.

Claimed to be a family-friendly development, The Sustainable City – Yas Island builds on the ‘strengths’ of The Sustainable City – Dubai.

It will feature open green spaces, leisure walkways, and community farming plots.

The project will feature a central green spine running the length of the community that will boast parks, lakes, and biodomes where vegetables can be grown and distributed across the community.

The Sustainably City – Yas Island will offer a range of communal facilities and amenities to residents, including a gym and multiple pools, an equestrian centre with stables, a track and two arenas, cycling and jogging tracks, football, basketball and padel courts, retail and F&B outlets, etc.

For residents and visitors to move around, a network of communal battery-charged buggies and bicycles will be available.

This project’s design philosophy is based on increasing walkability and accessibility at all levels.

Targeting buyers of all nationalities, The Sustainable City – Yas Island will have condominiums and townhouses in ten clusters.

The first phase of the project will see the development of 272 condominiums and 240 townhouses. Condominiums will come in one, two, and three-bedroom formats, while the townhouses will feature three and four-bedroom formats.

Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said: “The Sustainable City – Yas Island is a landmark project for Aldar, reflecting our commitment to provide an increasingly diverse range of curated living experiences that our local and overseas customers tell us they want to live and invest in.

“This new community is a hugely powerful response to the strong demand we see for a more sustainable way of living, with the emergence of a more environmentally conscious customer group who seek a natural lifestyle experience that focuses on low carbon emissions, energy conservation, and the fundamental principles of a circular economy.

“The community will be brought to life in partnership with Diamond Developers, experts in the creation and management of sustainable cities, and champions of place-making and a low carbon future”.

The development will be powered by clean energy, including solar panels installed at all parking structures, allowing residents to save up to 50% on their energy bills.

Furthermore, the project will feature high-efficiency water systems and recycling facilities to help cut down carbon emissions, water consumption, energy usage, and waste.

Diamond Developers CEO Salah Habib said: “Cities need to create a path to Net-Zero emissions that considers city-specific features like building material, food production and mobility solutions. The Sustainable City – Yas Island marks a key milestone in our journey to supporting the UAE’s Net Zero targets.

“The community will give residents of Abu Dhabi a chance to live in a sustainable community, with access to clean energy, locally grown food, recycled water, and waste with carbon-free mobility. The community will also embrace the latest innovations in sustainable technology, placing the community in Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the battle against climate change. We are proud to bring this ground-breaking community to life alongside Aldar.”

The project will begin in the second quarter of this year, with first handovers scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.