The hotel renovation is expected to complete in 2023. Credit: ming dai / Pixabay.

The Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels (EGOTH) has awarded a contract to Saudi Arabia-based construction company Al-Sharif Group to develop and renovate Shepheard Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, reported Zawya.

In addition to the renovation of the hotel’s main structure, the contract involves the construction of a 14-storey expansion to the hotel on an area of 1,000m².

The new building will also include a garage with up to four basement floors.

The Shepheard Hotel is a historical hotel in Egypt founded in 1841. Initially, the hotel was situated in the Azbakeya neighbourhood, but after it was burned in the Cairo fire, the present Shepherd Hotel was rebuilt in the Garden City area in front of the Nile River.

Al-Sharif Group CEO Al-Sharif Ibn Abdul-Hakim Al-Sharif said that it is proud of its role in developing the hotel due to its historical status.

“Therefore, we seek to mobilise all our capabilities and choose the best business partners, which is evident in the selection of SIAC Company to carry out the contracting work for the Shepherd Hotel due to its leadership in Egypt and the Middle East.”

Al-Sharif has undertaken several works associated with the renovation and development of the hotel, including building concrete walls lined with a depth of 23m.

Recently, the firm signed several agreements with consultants to develop and restore the Shepheard Hotel, including Silver Fox, to design the restaurants and cafes, Barrow and ASG energy companies for electrical works, and more.

After the completion of the renovation of the hotel in 2023, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will manage it.