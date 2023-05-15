The Habtoor Tower will provide views of the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. Credit: Al Habtoor Group.

Dubai-based conglomerate Al Habtoor Group has launched an 81-floor residential tower project named Habtoor Tower in the UAE city.

Claimed to become one of the world’s largest residential and most innovatively sustainable buildings, Habtoor Tower will have a built-up area of 327,000m² and feature 1,701 housing units.

However, the company did not disclose details on the height of the tower itself.

This residential project will be constructed next to the Dubai Water Canal, close to the Dubai International Financial Centre.

It will offer a view of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The company also did not disclose the exact value of this ‘multi-billion dirham’ project.

The project is expected to be finished within 36 months.

Al Habtoor Group founding chair Khalaf Al Habtoor said: “As a former builder/contractor, I am excited to be driving the first piles of the project into the ground and revealing some of the novel technical details of the construction techniques used in the Habtoor Tower, and very proud that it will be delivered at the highest quality in record time.”

The company is currently in the final stages of construction, which includes choosing the main contractor for the project.

The selection will be based on relevant qualifications and experience.

The project has received bids from businesses in the UAE, China, India and Europe.

Al Habtoor noted that due to its planned “innovative construction technique”, the building will lead to a “substantial saving in carbon dioxide emissions”.

He added: “This tower is unique in every aspect and can be considered a learning curve for all contractors in the region.”

Dubai features some of the most famous and largest developments in the world. For instance, two of the top five tallest residential buildings in the world are located in the city, namely the 413.7m Princess Tower and the 392.8m 23 Marina, reported the National.