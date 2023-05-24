Aggregate Industries hopes the acquisition will allow it to expand in the Midlands region and beyond. Credit: MR926/commons.wikimedia.org.

Building materials supplier Aggregate Industries has acquired UK-based precast materials supplier Besblock to expand its operations in the Midlands construction industry.

The acquisition of Besblock strengthens Aggregate Industries’ position in the construction market by enhancing its product offerings and sustainability credentials.

Aggregate Industries will now be able to offer various ‘technically niche’ and sustainable building blocks.

It will also help strengthen its relationships with large and medium-sized housebuilders in the Midlands, meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly building materials, and expand its customer base across the region and beyond.

Besblock currently produces approximately 1.7 million square metres of building blocks annually at its two manufacturing facilities in the city of Telford, Shropshire.

Its products include the Star Performer block, known for its sustainability and versatility, recycled aggregates and 24% less overall material than traditional solid blocks.

Besblock is committed to sustainability and has made efforts to reduce its carbon footprint across its business.

The company also operates an efficient fleet of lorries and has recently installed a new biomass boiler and renewable energy system that will help the business achieve carbon-neutral status when operational.

Aggregate Industries CEO Dragan Maksimovic said: “The acquisition of Besblock is an important milestone in our journey as we strive to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials and solutions.

“Besblock has invested heavily in sustainability in recent years and its market-leading product range has strong synergies with our own. We’re delighted to be able to enhance our products and capabilities with the acquisition of this progressive and market-leading business.”

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.