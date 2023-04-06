The first phase of the hydropower plant’s rehabilitation and modernisation project is planned to be completed in 20 months. Credit: AFRY.

Swedish engineering and design company AFRY has received a contract from Paraguay’s national power utility, Administración Nacional de Electricidad (ANDE), to plan and supervise the rehabilitation and transformation of the 200MW Acaray hydropower plant in Paraguay.

AFRY will deliver the contract with its consortium partner Latinoconsult, an Argentina-based civil engineering company.

Funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the rehabilitation and modernisation project is part of ANDE’s 2021-2040 Generation Roadmap, under which the company aims to expand the hydro complex by constructing 19 small hydro projects, hybrid and battery energy storage systems, and solar photovoltaic plants.

The project aims to increase the plant’s life cycle, enhance its availability and reliability, as well as expand its production capacity.

The first phase of the rehabilitation and modernisation project is expected to be completed in 20 months while the second phase of this project will last 40 months.

AFRY Chile country manager Patrick Furrer said: “We are proud to be able to deliver sustainable solutions and further improve energy generation infrastructure for the projects included in Ande’s Master Plan for Generation Roadmap.

“This is one of the most important assignments for the modernisation and rehabilitation of hydroelectric power plants in Latin America, and at AFRY we believe this is the way forward when addressing the challenges of climate change and sustainability.”

AFRY is responsible for assessing the previous studies and designing technical solutions that will be executed during the second phase of the contract.

The company will supervise the on-site contractors and verify the project’s technical and social-environmental compliance.

Ande president Félix Sosa said: “With the same vision as 60 years ago, today we are securing the hydroelectric energy system of the country once again, and we are also entering Paraguay’s photovoltaic potential market.

“The panels of experts consider the repowering of existing energy sources as the best alternative for greater energy availability according to cost-benefit and sustainability criteria.

“We are therefore at the forefront. With this project, we are preparing to restore our first hydroelectric power plant, which is still the only 100% Paraguayan so far.”