Alberta’s busiest route Deerfoot Trail in Calgary, Canada. Credit: formulanone/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors has contracted Canadian company Aecon to carry out the Deerfoot Trail Improvements project in Calgary, Canada.

The award includes two contracts with a total value of $615m.

Valued at $595m, the first contract includes the design and construction of enhancements on Alberta’s busiest route Deerfoot Trail, from Douglasdale Boulevard to north of Glenmore Trail.

It includes the construction of additional lanes and seven bridges, as well as the delivery of ramp and interchange improvements.

Once the agreement is signed, the project’s value is estimated to be added to Aecon’s Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2023.

Aecon has also been contracted to carry out improvement works at Beddington Trail Northwest and 11th Street Northeast as part of the second award, which is valued at $20m.

The improvements include the addition of an extra lane in both the north and southbound directions, as well as ramp construction. It will connect 11th Street to Deerfoot Trail North and Beddington Trail.

The contract’s value has been added to Aecon’s backlog for its construction business in the second quarter of this year.

Aecon president and CEO Jean-Louis Servranckx said: “We look forward to bringing our experience delivering large-scale transportation projects to improve the safety, mobility and capacity of this important corridor.

“This project will benefit growing communities and we are pleased to expand our relationship with Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this year and complete in the fourth quarter of 2027.