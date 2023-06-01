Production at the plant is expected to begin in late 2025. Credit: Naveen Naidu via Unsplash.

Global building company ADMARES has announced plans to establish its first manufacturing facility in Waycross, Georgia, US.

The company plans to invest $750m in Ware County and create more than 1,400 new jobs as a result.

The build-to-suit facility will cover 2.5 million square feet and specialise in manufacturing buildings for the housing sector.

Various job opportunities will be available in administration, management, engineering, IT, logistics, assembly, robotics maintenance, and production settings.

The project has been facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Waycross and Ware County Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start, with senior project manager Elizabeth McLean representing the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team.

ADMARES uses proprietary technology for mass-producing buildings, the technology has already been utilised in the residential and hospitality sectors.

ADMARES CEO and founder Mikael Hedberg said: “Our extensive experience in efficient shipbuilding and process-oriented offshore industries has enabled us to innovate and collaborate with key partners Porsche Consulting, MHP – A Porsche Company, and Siemens to develop groundbreaking manufacturing technology.

“With the rise of modern industrialisation practices, we have combined our expertise to create a revolutionary robotic-driven manufacturing process that allows entire buildings to be manufactured at a factory rather than on a traditional construction site. With our advanced technology, we are adopting successful practices that are common in other advanced industries.”

Production at the facility is expected to commence in late 2025.