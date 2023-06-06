Sterling currently manages more than $5.9bn in assets. Credit: Jason Hafso via Unsplash.

Texas-based design, procurement, and installation services provider Artisan Design Group (ADG), which is owned by the Sterling Group, has acquired Peachtree Cabinet Distributors and GranCo Countertops.

With more than 172 distribution, design, and service facilities across 25 US states, ADG caters to homebuilders, multifamily developers, and institutional property owners.

Since its foundation in 2016, the company has closed 22 purchases, 14 of which were made under the ownership of the Sterling Group.

Peachtree is based in Georgia, US, and is a cabinet distributor focused on the single-family housing market while GranCo is a full-service countertop fabricator and installer.

These acquisitions will expand ADG’s offerings and strengthen its presence in the interior design and construction industry in the domestic market.

The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment business established in 1982.

The company focuses on investing in manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies.

The group targets companies with enterprise values ranging from $100m to $750m.

Over the years, Sterling has facilitated the buyout of 65 platform companies and executed numerous add-on acquisitions, amounting to a total transaction value exceeding $14bn.

At present, it manages more than $5.9bn in assets.

ADG CEO Steve Margolius said: “We look forward to strengthening ADG’s presence in the south-east region through our partnership with Peachtree and GranCo.

“The addition of the company will enhance our cabinet offering in the south-east and expand our product capabilities to countertops, allowing us to better serve our customers through bundled services.”