Construction on the project is set to begin in the next few months. Credit: Gatis Murnieks via Unsplash.

ADCO Constructions has secured a contract for the East Perth Common Ground project in Australia, which seeks to deliver permanent and supportive housing for homeless or at-risk community members.

The project is to be developed with an investment of approximately A$70m ($47m) and is part of the ‘Homelessness Housing Projects’ commitment that is co-funded by Australian and Western Australian state governments.

The commitment has been designed to provide housing and support services to local citizens who are suffering from or are at risk of homelessness.

Common Ground is said to be a major priority of the government of Western Australia’s ‘All Paths Lead to a Home’ strategy, which will be active between 2020 and 2030.

The model features a combination of permanent housing options for people who are homeless, witness rough sleeping, or survive on low incomes.

It will include 112 self-contained apartments, which will be situated on the corner of Hill and Wellington Streets.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in the next few months.

Furthermore, a tender process to find service providers to deliver tenancy and additional support for the project is anticipated to start later this year.

Australia’s infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government minister Catherine King said: “Today marks a significant milestone for the East Perth Common Ground project, to which the Albanese Labor government is contributing A$8m.

“This is a fantastic example of all levels of government working together to deliver strategic, place-based urban development to the benefit of all Western Australians.”