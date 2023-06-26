The centres are set to improve the country’s digital infrastructure. Credit: Marc PEZIN via Unsplash.

AdaniConneX, a split joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, has secured financing of $213m in order to build a data centre asset portfolio in India.

The senior debt facility has been finalised through a framework agreement with international lenders and will be used to fund the construction of AdaniConneX’s data centre projects that have a combined capacity of 67MW, at Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, and Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The projects include the ‘Chennai 1’ campus within Phase I of the 17MW data centre, as well as a 50MW data centre in Noida.

ING Bank, Mizuho Bank, UFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking served as the mandated lead arranger and book runner for the platform’s infrastructure financing.

Allen & Overy and Saraf and Partners acted as the borrower’s counsels while the lenders’ counsels were Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Clifford Chance.

AdaniConneX CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj said: “The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data centre capacity of 1GW by 2030.

“The achievement marks a significant milestone in developing this transformative initiative, which is set to revolutionise the digital infrastructure in India.”

By the end of this decade, AdaniConneX aims to build a 1GW ‘Green Data Center’ platform to meet the surging demand for reliable IT infrastructure in the country.

AdaniConneX director Anil Sardana said: “The facility shall encourage overall implementation philosophy to power the digital infrastructure by delivering clean and long-term renewable energy solutions aiming toward a carbon-neutral footprint.”