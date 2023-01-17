Illustration of Recharge Industries’ new gigafactory in Geelong, Australia. Credit: © Recharge IndustriesTM 2023 / Accenture.

Recharge Industries has awarded Accenture a contract to design and engineer one of its large-scale lithium-ion battery cell production facilities in Australia.

Planned to be built in Geelong, Victoria, the proposed facility will have the capacity to generate up to 30-gigawatt hours (GWh) of storage capacity per year for electric vehicles (EVs) and stationary energy storage markets.

Construction on the facility is planned to start in the second half of 2023, with production scheduled in 2024.

The facility will have initial production of batteries equal to 2GWh annually and reach 6GWh by 2026.

At full capacity, the factory is expected to directly employ 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Recharge Industries CEO Rob Fitzpatrick said: “Establishing a sovereign manufacturing capability to produce state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells is critical to Australia’s renewable energy economy – meeting national demand, generating export income and securing supply chains.

“Our factory, which we are building with the assistance of Accenture’s engineering and capital projects expertise and underpinned by C4V’s IP and battery technology, will create thousands of jobs and attract large-scale investment from key players in Australia, the Indo-Pacific region, and other parts of the world.”

Recharge Industries and Accenture will now undertake detailed engineering work for the project.

During the detailed engineering phase, Accenture will advise on the facility layout, including utility planning and production line set-up.

Accenture will also assist in equipment procuring and shipping, undertake final tests of all line equipment, and provide process and product engineering support to boost battery production.

Accenture Industry X digital engineering and manufacturing service managing director Soeren Schrader said: “Companies, economies and nations must speed their energy transition, a task hampered by ongoing disruptions in the global supply chains.

“Recharge Industries’ advanced manufacturing facility in Geelong will go a long way in helping the Australian industry tackle these challenges.”