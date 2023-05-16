The city is hoped to expand the non-oil industry base of the country. Credit: Mohammed al-Ali via Shutterstock.

Australian construction company ACA Alliance has been chosen by Iraq to develop a new industrial city in Basra, reported Zawya.

Iraq’s Industry and Minerals Minister Khalid al-Najm said that the government plans to build similar projects in several parts of the country.

The project will have an area of approximately 435,000m² and will be able to accommodate 69 industrial units.

Najm was quoted by local media outlet Aliqtisad News as saying: “We have agreed to award a project to build an industrial city in Basra to ACA Alliance […] this project is part of a plan by the ministry to build industrial cities in other parts of Iraq to expand the non-oil industrial base.”

According to al-Najm, the city will include many industries and create jobs to help support the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, the construction of the al-Kut Ring Road, which links Baghdad Governorate with the southern and central governorates in Iraq, is expected to be finalised by the end of 2023, reported Zawya.

This road will serve as a passageway for trucks carrying goods from the Basra ports and border crossings.

A spokesperson from the Iraqi Ministry of Planning said that construction of the 20km-long road is ‘84% complete’.

This project is expected to boost trade and reduce traffic accidents in the Baghdad Governorate region.

It features three bridges, namely the Kut-Badra intersection bridge, the Kut entrance bridge, and the 90m Kut-Amarah entrance bridge.