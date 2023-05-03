The Al Falah expansion is the latest phase following the project’s first and second stages. Credit: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Abu Dhabi Executive Council has announced the commencement of construction on the third phase of the Al Falah housing project, which will cover 2.1 million square metres and cost more than Dh1.92bn.

United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with the chair of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated this expansion project.

The Al Falah housing project will consist of 899 residential villas along with other amenities and allocated plots of land for commercial and community services.

Each villa will have five bedrooms, two Majlis, dining and living rooms, and additional amenities.

The Al Falah expansion is the latest phase following the project’s first and second stages, which have already provided 4,857 residences since 2012 and reflect the expanding urbanisation of the Al Falah neighbourhood.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority director general Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi said: “In delivering the directives of our leadership by enhancing the quality of life and stability for our citizens, we remain committed to developing housing projects that meet their needs and ensure the comprehensive development of neighbourhoods.”

The project was inspected by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was informed on the project’s infrastructure, building requirements, and architectural design elements, which are part of the Emirati Neighbourhood programme.