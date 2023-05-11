The project is expected to provide 76,000 homes to local citizens over a five-year period. Credit: Gayatri Malhotra via Unsplash.

Abu Dhabi Executive Council in the UAE has allocated a budget of approximately Dh85.4bn ($23.2bn) to build integrated residential neighbourhoods over the next five years, reported TradeArabia.

The project outlined under the directives of UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will see up to 76,000 homes and plots of land being provided for citizens over five years.

These neighbourhoods will feature many important amenities and leisure facilities including public parks, schools and mosques, schools as well as abundant green spaces, reported Zawya.

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced the commencement of work on Phase III of the Al Falah housing project, reported the National.

The phase is developed on a 2.1 million metres squared area with an investment of over Dh1.92bn and will provide 899 new homes for its citizens.

It will feature five mosques and five public parks, as well as plots of land earmarked for commercial and community use.

Each house will have five bedrooms, two majlis, dining and living rooms, as well as other facilities.

The design of each villa is intended to reflect the Emirati national identity, heritage and culture.

The first two phases of the Al Falah housing project have provided 4,857 homes to Emiratis since 2012.

This project has been introduced to bolster the quality of life of Emiratis in Abu Dhabi.