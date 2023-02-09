Tenders will be called again for this stretch once contract terms and conditions have been changed. Credit: Photo by Jake Blucker / Unsplash.

The Scottish Government has announced that the dualling of A9 between Perth and Inverness will not complete by 2025.

Transport Scotland received only one bid for the stretch from Tomatin to Moy.

Running for about 230 miles, right from Scrabster to Dunblane, the A9 is Scotland’s longest road.

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering, John Graham Construction and Wills Bros Civil Engineering were shortlisted to bid for this £115m, 9.6km section of the A9.

Transport Scotland stated that the price of the one bid was “significantly higher than expected.”

In 2011, the government committed to the dualling project, estimated to cost £3bn and deliver around 128km of new dual carriageway.

Over the last decade, work could be completed only on two sections, totalling 11 miles of road, while 77 miles still need to be dualled, reported BBC.

The A9 dualling from Perth to Inverness consists of eleven projects, reported New Civil Engineer.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government’s commitment to dualling the section between Tomatin and Moy is unaffected.

“This procurement process coincided with external factors including the pandemic, disruption caused by Brexit, and the war in Ukraine, with the inflationary impacts of those all affecting significantly the construction market.”

Gilruth further added: “Work has begun to update contract terms, and work will continue on preparations for the new procurement for Tomatin to Moy, with the firm aim of achieving a contract award before the end of 2023.”