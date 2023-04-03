The new separation towers are expected to be operational by early next year. Credit: A-Gas.

US-based refrigerant management company A-Gas has broken ground on an additional set of separation towers at its plant in Rhome, Texas, US.

The new separation towers are expected to increase A-Gas’s production by 100%, and by the next 18 months, deliver reclaimed refrigerant gases.

Furthermore, the firm intends to strengthen its commitment to the circular economy with this project.

In late 2022, A-Gas finished the construction of its latest refrigerant separation towers at its plant located outside of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Recently, these towers were made operational, which in turn increased the separation capacity at the Texas plant, boosting capacity by 100% since the first set of separation towers were made operational in 2021 and 200% since the firm started investing in the technology.

The newest separators will become operational early next year. With these new separators, A-Gas will quadruple the separation capacity at the facility since 2017.

A-Gas stated that expanding the recovery and reclaim of refrigerant gases is critical for implementing the production and importation phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) according to the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act).

A-Gas Americas president Mike Armstrong said: “Between the phase down of virgin HFCs in the US, local governments requiring the use of certified reclaimed refrigerant, and our customers’ desire to reduce their own environmental impact, the demand for high-quality reclaimed gas is only growing.

“We’re proud to meet the needs of customers, industry stakeholders, environmental stewards, and the government through our innovative technology. Together, we can continue to utilize existing resources to provide more circular economy solutions.”