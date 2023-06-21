123NET is contributing $17.5m to the project. Credit: Thomas Jensen via Unsplash.

Internet and voice services provider 123NET has been contracted to develop a carrier-neutral fibre network in Allegan County, Michigan, US.

The Allegan County Board of Commissioners and 123NET formed a public-private partnership earlier in the year and jointly applied for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (Robin) grant.

With the project approved, 123NET will oversee the deployment of a vast 1,100-mile fibre network.

The fibre internet service offered by 123NET will reach speeds of up to ten gigabits per second, surpassing the grant’s requirements by a factor of 100.

It will deliver high-speed connectivity to more than 10,000 homes that lack adequate service in the county.

This initiative is set to position Allegan County as one of the ‘best-connected’ regions in the state and among the nation’s fastest in terms of internet speeds.

The network will adopt an open access and carrier-neutral approach, allowing other providers to leverage the fibre infrastructure and offer their services.

The total investment for the project amounts to $65m, with 123NET contributing $17.5m.

The remaining funds will come from the Robin grant and Allegan County’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

123NET CEO Dan Irvin said: “We are honoured and excited to be chosen by the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office to meet the needs for unserved and underserved residents in Allegan County.

“We look forward to partnering with additional communities throughout Michigan in a combined effort to make this state the best connected on the planet.”

Construction of this county-wide network is scheduled to commence in mid-August and be completed within the next two years.