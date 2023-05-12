Construction work on the $25m Vadodara Cryogenic Tank Manufacturing Facility located in Vadodara, Gujarat, India commenced in Q1 2023, after the project was announced in Q4 2022. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles more than 220,000 major construction projects from announcement to completion, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2024. To learn more about the Vadodara Cryogenic Tank Manufacturing Facility project, buy the profile here.

The project involves the construction of a cryogenic tank manufacturing facility on 12.14ha of land in Gujrat, India.

The project includes the following:

1. Construction of a production unit

2. Construction of a manufacturing unit

3. Construction of a processing unit

4. Construction of access road

5. Construction of parking facilities

6. Installation of machinery

7. Installation of safety and security systems

Construction on the project, spread across 12 hectares, is expected to be completed by Q4 2024.

