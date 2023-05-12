Construction work on the $21m Shute Harbour Road Upgrade located in Queensland, Australia commenced in Q1 2023, after the project was announced in Q1 2019. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles more than 220,000 major construction projects from announcement to completion, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2023. To learn more about the Shute Harbour Road Upgrade project, buy the profile here.

The project involves a 1.5km four-lane Shute Harbour road between Valley Drive and Tropic Road upgrade in Queensland, Australia.

The project includes the following:

1. Construction of a 3.5m-wide shared path

2. Construction of intersections

3. Construction of culverts

4. upgraded bus stops

5. Installation of signaling and safety systems

