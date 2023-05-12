Construction work on the $22m East Fremantle Oval Precinct Redevelopment located in Western Australia, Australia commenced in Q1 2023, after the project was announced in Q1 2019. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles more than 220,000 major construction projects from announcement to completion, the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2023. To learn more about the East Fremantle Oval Precinct Redevelopment project, buy the profile here.

The project involves the redevelopment of Fremantle Oval in Fremantle, Western Australia.

The project includes the following:

1. Construction of clubrooms

2. Construction of commercial office and retail space

3. Construction of new grass banks

4. Construction of an events space

5. Construction of function rooms

6. Construction of a cafe

7. Realignment of the playing field

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by Q4 2023.

Australia-based Carabiner Pty is the architect and engineering design consultant for the East Fremantle Oval Precinct Redevelopment, while Western Australian Planning Commission is the planning authority.

For more details on the East Fremantle Oval Precinct Redevelopment project, buy the profile here.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying research used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Construction Projects database tracks over 220,000 new construction projects valued at >$25m from announcement to completion across all countries and sectors.