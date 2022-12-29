North America’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 43.14% in deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led byDream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 58 construction & real estate industry deals worth $5.5bn were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 102 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 43 transactions, representing a 74.1% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with nine deals, followed by venture financing deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 15.5% and 10.3% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s construction & real estate industry with $5.05bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $393m and $75.22m, respectively.

North America construction & real estate industry deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $5.48bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT

2) The $677.47m private equity of 85.2% stake in INDUS Realty Trust by Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate

3) Masonite International’s $375m acquisition deal with Endura Products

4) The $28m venture financing of Ukio by Breega Capital, Bynd VC, Felix Capital Partners, Heartcore Capital, Kreos Capital Group and Partech

5) Innovation Endeavors, Stanford University and Western Technology Investment’s $21m venture financing deal with Aro Homes