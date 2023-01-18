Led GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital, North America’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 41.33% in cross border deal activity during Q3 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 33 cross border deals worth $20.4bn were announced for the region during Q3 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 56.25 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q3 2022 with 18 deals, representing a 54.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with ten deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 30.3% and 15.2% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s construction & real estate industry with $18.83bn, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $1.3bn and $279.34m, respectively.

North America construction & real estate industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for a 96.5% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $19.69bn, against the overall value of $20.4bn recorded for the quarter.

1) GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital

2) The $687.23m acquisition of IBI Group by Arcadis

3) Slate North American Essential Real Estate Income Fund’s $180m private equity deal with Slate Grocery REIT

4) The $125m private equity of Landing Platform by Delta-v Capital , Foundry Group and Greycroft Ventures

5) 2150 UK’s $48.02m venture financing deal with SHPE Living