Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 41.18% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with stake in Caverion, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 20 construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $946.9m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 34 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 12 transactions, representing a 60% share for the region.
In second place was private equity with six deals, followed by venture financing deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 30% and 10% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $943.37m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $3.52m.
Europe construction & real estate industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top three construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top three construction & real estate cross border deals stood at $946.89m, against the overall value of $946.9m recorded for the month.
The top three construction & real estate industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with Caverion
2) The $3.11m venture financing of Bellman by Breega Capital and Lakestar Advisors
3) CASAVO Management and EXOR’s $0.41m venture financing deal with FidoRent