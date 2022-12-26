Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 41.18% in cross border deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with stake in Caverion, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 20 construction & real estate industry cross border deals worth $946.9m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 34 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 12 transactions, representing a 60% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with six deals, followed by venture financing deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 30% and 10% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $943.37m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $3.52m.

Europe construction & real estate industry cross border deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top three construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top three construction & real estate cross border deals stood at $946.89m, against the overall value of $946.9m recorded for the month.

The top three construction & real estate industry cross border deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with Caverion

2) The $3.11m venture financing of Bellman by Breega Capital and Lakestar Advisors

3) CASAVO Management and EXOR’s $0.41m venture financing deal with FidoRent