Led by Actividades de Construccion y Servicios’s $577.08m acquisition deal for 14.5% stake in HOCHTIEF, Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 39.21% in cross border deal activity during Q3 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 69 cross border deals worth $2bn were announced for the region during Q3 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 113.50 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q3 2022 with 51 deals, representing a 73.9% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with ten deals, followed by private equity deals with eight transactions, respectively capturing a 14.5% and 11.6% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $1.44bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $404.1m and $156.72m, respectively.

Europe construction & real estate industry cross border deals in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate cross border deals accounted for a 70.3% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $1.41bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the quarter.

1) Actividades de Construccion y Servicios’s $577.08m acquisition deal for 14.5% stake in HOCHTIEF

2) The $272.84m acquisition of Vulcanic by Spirax-Sarco Engineering

3) Edgewater Capital Partners and SK Capital Partners’s $214m private equity deal with Saint-Gobain

4) The $183.1m acquisition of Farringdon East (Jersey) by Chinachem Group

5) Qatar Investment Authority’s $160m private equity deal for 24.5% stake in Avrasya Tuneli Isletme Insaat ve Yatirim