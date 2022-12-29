Europe’s construction & real estate industry saw a drop of 21.43% in deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with Caverion, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 66 construction & real estate industry deals worth $994.3m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 84 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in November 2022 with 52 transactions, representing a 78.8% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with ten deals, followed by venture financing deals with four transactions, respectively capturing a 15.2% and 6.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s construction & real estate industry with $943.37m, while M&A and venture financing deals totalled $42.85m and $8.11m, respectively.

Europe construction & real estate industry deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate deals accounted for 99.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate deals stood at $988.97m, against the overall value of $994.3m recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading’s $943.37m private equity deal with Caverion

2) The $18.78m acquisition of Enisca by Renew

3) MedCap’s $13.85m acquisition deal with AdderaCare

4) The $9.87m acquisition of Fabspeed Holdings by Michelmersh Brick

5) Breega Capital and Lakestar Advisors’s $3.11m venture financing deal with Bellman