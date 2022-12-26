The $28m venture financing of Ukio was the construction & real estate industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $102.5m were announced globally in November 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.04% over the previous month of $113.97m and a drop of 86.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $752.26m.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $75.22m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $75.22m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in November 2022 was the US with six deals, followed by the China with three and Italy with two.

In 2022, as of November, construction & real estate venture financing deals worth $5.78bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 16.4% year on year.

construction & real estate industry venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry venture financing deals accounted for 78.8% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate venture financing deals stood at $80.75m, against the overall value of $102.5m recorded for the month.

The top five construction & real estate industry venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Breega Capital, Bynd VC, Felix Capital Partners, Heartcore Capital, Kreos Capital Group and Partech’s $28m venture financing deal with Ukio

2) The $21m venture financing of Aro Homes by Innovation Endeavors, Stanford University and Western Technology Investment

3) Avenue Growth Partners and Second Century Ventures’s $12.7m venture financing deal with Valcre Ventures

4) The $12.5m venture financing of Atmos by Bedrock Venture Partners, Duke Angel Network, Dylan Field, JLL Spark, Keller Williams Realty, Khosla Ventures, Sam Altman, Stephen Pagliuca and Y Combinator

5) Nech Capital’s $6.55m venture financing deal with MOGUL.sg