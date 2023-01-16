Total construction & real estate industry venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by $350m venture financing of Flow, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 52.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.33bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $797.54m in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $706.54m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 33 deals, followed by India with seven and China with five.

In 2022, venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally in construction & real estate industry, marking an increase of 55.8% year on year.

venture financing deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals in construction & real estate industry accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $675.87m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry venture financing deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz’s $350m venture financing deal with Flow

2) The $125m venture financing of Landing Platform by Delta-v Capital , Foundry Group and Greycroft Ventures

3) 360 Capital Partners, Bonsai Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, EXOR, Fuse Venture Partners, Greenoaks Partners, Hambro Perks Leaders Fund, Neva SGR, P101 SGR, Picus Capital, Project A Ventures and Sebastien de Lafond’s $101.35m venture financing deal with CASAVO Management

4) The $51.5m venture financing of Common Ground Works Sdn by Catcha Group and Emissary Capital

5) 2150 UK’s $48.02m venture financing deal with SHPE Living