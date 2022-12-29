Total construction & real estate industry private equity deals worth $6bn were announced globally in November 2022, with Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 437.5% over the previous month of $1.12bn and a drop of 50.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $12.08bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.05bn. At the country level, the Canada topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.37bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in November 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the Germany with four and Canada with two.

In 2022, as of November, construction & real estate private equity deals worth $124.38bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 32.1% year on year.

construction & real estate industry private equity deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top three construction & real estate industry private equity deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top three construction & real estate private equity deals stood at $5.979bn, against the overall value of $6bn recorded for the month.

The top three construction & real estate industry private equity deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Dream Industrial REIT and GIC’s $4.37bn private equity deal with Summit Industrial Income REIT

2) The $943.37m private equity of Caverion by Corbis, Fennogens Investments, North (BC) Lux Holdco and Security Trading

3) Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate’s $677.47m private equity deal for 85.2% stake in INDUS Realty Trust