Total construction & real estate private equity deals worth $21.8bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, with GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn deal with STORE Capital’s being biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 69.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 46.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $40.97bn.

Comparing private equity deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $18.97bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $18.79bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in Q3 2022 the US with 21 deals, followed by the Canada with seven and the UK with six.

In 2022, at the end of , private equity deals worth $117.38bn were announced globally across the construction & real estate industry, marking a decrease of 71.4% year on year.

private equity deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five construction & real estate industry private equity deals accounted for a 96.05% share of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top five construction & real estate private equity deals stood at $20.94bn, against the overall value of $21.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five construction & real estate industry deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital’s $18.65bn private equity deal with STORE Capital

2) The $1.5bn private equity of Ssangyong C&E by Coller Capital and Hahn &Co

3) Integral and Shinoken Group- Management Team’s $395.1m private equity deal with Shinoken Group

4) The $214m private equity of Saint-Gobain by Edgewater Capital Partners and SK Capital Partners

5) Slate North American Essential Real Estate Income Fund’s $180m private equity deal with Slate Grocery REIT