Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $42.9m were announced in Europe in November 2022, led by Renew’s $18.78m acquisition of Enisca, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 94.9% over the previous month of $832.8m and a drop of 98.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.89bn.

Europe held a 1.80% share of the global construction & real estate industry M&A deal value that totalled $2.38bn in November 2022. With a 1.20% share and deals worth $28.64m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across construction & real estate industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 52 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 26.83% over the previous month and a drop of 20.00% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 14 deals during the month.

Europe construction & real estate industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top three construction & real estate industry M&A deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top three construction & real estate deals stood at $42.55m, against the overall value of $42.9m recorded for the month.

The top three construction & real estate industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renew’s $18.78m acquisition deal with Enisca

2) The $13.85m acquisition of AdderaCare by MedCap

3) Michelmersh Brick’s $9.87m acquisition deal with Fabspeed Holdings