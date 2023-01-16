Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $21.2bn were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Adani Group’s $6.22bn acquisition of 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 66.7% over the previous quarter of $63.75bn and a drop of 64.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $60.5bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $10.48bn. At the country level, the India topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.18bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 165 deals, followed by China with 56 and the UK with 51.
In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $141.43bn were announced globally in construction & real estate industry, marking a decrease of 30.8% year on year.
M&A deals in construction & real estate industry in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in construction & real estate industry accounted for 30.8% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $12.39bn, against the overall value of $21.2bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five construction & real estate industry construction & real estate deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Adani Group’s $6.22bn acquisition deal for 63.1% stake in Ambuja Cements
2) The $2.2bn acquisition of Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem by ArcelorMittal
3) The $1.6bn merger deal with iStar and Safehold
4) The $1.5bn acquisition of Countryside Partnerships by Vistry Group
5) Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus’s $875m asset transaction deal with Larsen & Toubro