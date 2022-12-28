Total construction & real estate industry M&A deals worth $2.4bn were announced globally in November 2022, led by Shanghai Lingang Holdings’s $456.59m acquisition deal for 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 40.7% over the previous month of $4.01bn and a drop of 84.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $15.76bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.94bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.02bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for construction & real estate industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 39 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and China with ten.
In 2022, as of November, construction & real estate M&A deals worth $148.96bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 38.3% year on year.
construction & real estate industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 64.03% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five construction & real estate M&A deals stood at $1.53bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.
The top five construction & real estate industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Shanghai Lingang Holdings’s $456.59m acquisition deal for 85.7% stake in Shanghai Lingang New Area Economic Development
2) The $375m acquisition of Endura Products by Masonite International
3) Beijing Capital Development’s $287.91m acquisition deal with Beijing Development Building
4) The $216.21m acquisition of 11.5% stake in Eagle Cement by San Miguel Equity Investments
5) AdaniConnex’s $191.29m acquisition deal with Support Properties